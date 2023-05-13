Rally | Rovanperä started with a wild bottom time: “I thought let’s do a little rally”

Kalle Rovanperä captured his lead in the World Rally Championship in Portugal.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä opened the World Rally Portugal on Saturday with a superior bottom time and secured his position at the head of the competition.

Rovanperä defeated Hyundai on the 26.61 kilometer long ninth special test Esapekka Lapin and Dani Sordon in about 13 seconds.

Rovanperä leads Sordo in the overall race by 24.1 seconds and Lapland, who came in third, by 40.1 seconds.

“When I woke up today, I thought, let’s do a little rally, and that’s what I did. Quite a good clip. It was really slippery, but the time is good compared to others,” said Rovanperä in the finish area.

Dominant world champion Rovanperä is chasing his first win of the season on Portuguese gravel. Last season, Rovanperä celebrated a race win in Portugal.

Lapland was surprised by its speed, because Hyundai’s Finnish drivers had a lot to do with the hold.

“It felt awful. It was sickly slippery and it felt like there was no grip at all. I was sure that we would stay twenty seconds, but apparently everyone is slippery”, commented Lappi.

Lapland there is a tight fight for third place with his teammate by Thierry Neuville with, which is only 0.9 seconds away from the Finn. Ford’s Pierre-Louis Loubet is fifth, a good eight seconds away from Lapland.

The drivers have a lot of kilometers ahead of them on Saturday. The tenth special stage is 37.24 kilometers long, and the long sections in the morning will be run again in the afternoon.

A total of six more special tests will be run on Saturday. The rally ends on Sunday.