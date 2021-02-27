No Result
Rally | Rovanperä rose to second place, but the feeling is missing: “The car doesn’t do what I want”

February 27, 2021
Ott Tänak leads the Rovaniemi World Rally Championship.

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä rose to second place in the second special stage of the Rovaniemi World Rally Championship day. However, the young Finnish driver who drove Ek second was not satisfied.

“There are so many seconds I should be able to take away, but with this ek I couldn’t. I don’t have a feel for the car, it doesn’t do what I want, so in many places I just lose the car and the driveway. Let’s see what we can do, ”Rovanperä commented on the WRC series on the site.

Rovanperä’s lead over third-placed Hyundai Craig Breeniin is 1.2 seconds. Hyundain at the forefront Ott Tänak is Rovanperä 21.2 seconds ahead. Today also had a close-up situation with a snowshoe, but luck was on the way.

“I didn’t get the wipers on, so I didn’t see anything !, ek-winner To Elfyn Evans 6 ”, lost for 1 second Tänak sighed.

Ford Teemu Suninen stayed on top of the ek tip for 13 seconds and dropped three places to ninth.

