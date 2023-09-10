Rally | Rovanperä maintained a one and a half minute lead before the last special test

Three special tests will be run in Greece on Sunday.

Rally car racing the reigning world champion and leading the World Series Kalle Rovanperä will definitely take it on the closing day of the Akropolis rally. He was the eighth fastest driver in the morning’s first special test and sixth in the second.

Toyota’s Finnish driver leads the race on the winding roads of Greece by almost one and a half minutes to his teammate to Elfyn Evans.

“It has by no means been easy. We have to get the job done today and hopefully get some points. This bit didn’t feel good, but hopefully with better tires we can get a few points from the power stage,” said Rovanperä on the World Championship website.

In the final power stage special test of the competition, extra points are available for the five fastest.

Hyundai’s Spanish driver Daniel Sordo swept the bottom time of the 14th special stage of the race with a difference of 1.3 seconds to British driver Evans and 1.4 seconds to Ford’s Estonian driver To Ott Tänak.

World champion Tänak’s race was ruined on Friday due to a time penalty, but he has risen to fourth in the race. The distance to Rovanperä is almost four and a half minutes. Sordo is lurking in third, 2.7 seconds behind Evans in second.

Hyundai’s Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi gasses in fifth.

Rovanperä is chasing its third win of the season. He was already the best in the Portuguese and Estonian rallies.

The Power stage special test starts at 1:15 p.m.