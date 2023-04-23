Rally | Rovanperä, fueled by the bottom period, came fourth in Croatia

Elfyn Evans continues to lead the race.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä has risen to fourth in the World Rally Championship in Croatia. In the 17th special test that opened on Sunday, Rovanperä drove the bottom time and rose in the overall standings of the race by 1.7 seconds over his teammate Sebastien Ogier’s before.

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans continues to lead the race with a 30.5 second difference from M-Sport Ford To Ott Tänak. Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi is firmly in third place, just over half a minute away from Tänak. The gap between Lapland and Rovanpera is 44.6 seconds, with only three special stages remaining.