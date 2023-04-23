Sunday, April 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rally | Rovanperä, fueled by the bottom period, came fourth in Croatia

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Rally | Rovanperä, fueled by the bottom period, came fourth in Croatia

Elfyn Evans continues to lead the race.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä has risen to fourth in the World Rally Championship in Croatia. In the 17th special test that opened on Sunday, Rovanperä drove the bottom time and rose in the overall standings of the race by 1.7 seconds over his teammate Sebastien Ogier’s before.

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans continues to lead the race with a 30.5 second difference from M-Sport Ford To Ott Tänak. Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi is firmly in third place, just over half a minute away from Tänak. The gap between Lapland and Rovanpera is 44.6 seconds, with only three special stages remaining.

#Rally #Rovanperä #fueled #bottom #period #fourth #Croatia

See also  Skiing | Disclosure from Russia - the injured Aleksandr Bolšunov is subject to such investigations
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Barbara D’Urso, her dietician reveals an unprecedented background: “Here’s what she eats”

Barbara D'Urso, her dietician reveals an unprecedented background: "Here's what she eats"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result