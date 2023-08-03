Rally | Rovanperä finished third at the opening of the Jyväskylä World Rally, Tänak set the top time – HS follows

The Finnish World Championship Rally starts on Thursday in Jyväskylä with the Harju special stage.

Jyväskylä The World Cup rally starts on Thursday. HS follows the events of the rally from Thursday to Sunday at the end of this article.

On Thursday, the 3.48 kilometer Harju special test will be run. Toyota will be the first Finnish driver in the WRC class to start it Jari-Matti Latvala.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä leads the World Series with 55 points. In Jyväskylä, he is chasing his first Finnish World Rally Championship win.