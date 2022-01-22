Sunday, January 23, 2022
Rally | Rovanperä continued to rise in Monte Carlo, with Ogier at the top of the race

January 22, 2022
Rovanperä has been on a good pace on Saturday.

Toyota Sebastien Ogier kiri Ford Sebastien Loebin passed the top of the Monte Carlo World Rally Championship in the 11th special stage and held his place in the next ek. Ogier leads Loeb by five seconds.

Toyota was in third place Elfyn Evans drove out in the 11th special stage and Ford rose to third Craig Breen. Breen is 1.10.6 minutes behind.

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä has been on a good pace on Saturday. Rovanperä was only ninth after Friday, but has risen to fourth in Saturday’s four stages. The difference between Rovanperä and the top is 2.08.8 minutes.

Rovanperä was number one in the 12th special stage, 0.2 seconds faster than Loeb.

“Of course I drive harder because I feel a little more comfortable in my car. This is a really nice special stage, the best ek of the rally for me, ”Rovanperä said in the World Championship series website after their ek win.

Another special stage will be run on Saturday. The opening competition for the World Cup season ends on Sunday.

.
