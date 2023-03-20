Rally | Rally retiree Ogier again drove to victory in the World Cup rally, Rovanperä fourth

Toyota lost the double win at the end of the race, but team manager Jari-Matti Latvala was satisfied with the outcome of the race weekend in Mexico.

Rally Part-time retirement from the World Series after the 2021 season Sebastien Ogier took his record seventh Rally Mexico win on Sunday. The man also won the Power Stage special test that ended the race, taking a full 30 points from the competition.

Ogier has driven in Monte Carlo and Mexico this season and celebrated first place in both rallies. The victory was 27.5 seconds ahead of Hyundai Thierry Neuville. Toyota lost the double victory in the very last meters, when Neuville gained 0.4 seconds by Elfyn Evans before.

The one who led the race on Friday Esapekka Lapin after the exit, Ogier was able to secure his victory.

“After that, my approach to the race was different. Of course, I feel sorry for Esapeka, but this is what rally is like. You have to ride for three solid days if you want to win,” the eight-time world champion instructed his younger ones.

Toyota team manager Jari-Matti Latvala admired the performance of the 39-year-old Ogier.

“He is still in the top draw. He no longer has to prove anything to anyone. You can see from Ogier that he enjoys driving his favorite races.”

Defensive World Series Champion Kalle Rovanperä was left fourth in Mexico. Rovanperä struggled with his starting position throughout the race. Already on Friday, Rovanperä fell out of the prize positions and the final race was more or less a mess.

“Kalle lost because of the starting position at the beginning and remained in the role of an intermediary. Then it’s easy to get frustrated, and you don’t get a proper will to fight when there’s nothing to achieve,” team boss Latvala felt.

“When the situation became clear, Kalle focused on scoring points for the series.”

For Toyota, the competition was a success. Last season the team was in big trouble in gravel races like Mexico, but for this year the car has been improved.

“We are very satisfied with the boys’ performance. We got two cars on the podium and we have a total of three cars in the top four. You have to be satisfied”, Latvala beamed, even if it hurt to lose the double win.

Finnish success seen in the WRC2 class when Emil Lindholm drove to second place. In the general competition, Lindholm’s ranking was seventh. A British driver drove to the class win Gus Greensmithwho was seen behind the wheel of a top-caliber car just last year.

Ogier leads the World Rally Championship with 56 points. Rovanperä, which is in third place, is four points behind the old champion. In second place in the series, Neuville is one point ahead of Rovanperä. Ford’s Ott Tänak, who already lost the game in Mexico on Friday due to turbo failure, is in fourth place, only nine points from the top.