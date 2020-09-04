Rally | Rally peak Esapekka Lapland approached with her children during the corona break – now begins Traveling again: “It was a hard place to leave”

The World Rally Championship will continue after a long break. The starting points for Ford’s Finnish drivers for the rest of the season are difficult. Esapekka Lapland had a terrible misfortune in the tests. Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä, on the other hand, may be in the top spot in Estonia. “The momentum is there.”

Tarto

Coronavirus pandemic Disconnected World Rally Championship series continues almost half a year after the break in southern Estonia weekend. The rally in the landscapes of Tartu and Otepää will start the final race, after which seven races have been won this year.

So there won’t be a wedding at the World Championships, but the drivers are excited anyway. The throttle must finally be pressed to the bottom.

During the break, everyone was short of driving, but it was practically non-existent for M-Sport Ford Finns. Teemu Sunisella and Esapekka in Lapland. A stable in financial difficulties has not been able to test its car. M-Sport Ford’s Cumbria plant staff has had to be laid off and kicks have been distributed to dozens.

Free After the South-Estonian rally in Estonia a couple of weeks ago, Suninen and Lapland would jump into a cold rally, the roads of which are even faster than in Jyväskylä. In Southern Estonia, too, Suninen and Lapland had to resort to spare cars and Suninen even to a smaller class.

“I was a little moonlit on how to drive it again. However, that rally was really important and got a little rhythm back in it. It also provided guidelines for performance. It can be a long weekend ahead, ”Esapekka Lappi laughs in style.

“However, it is great that we can compete here when the Jyväskylä rally was canceled.”

Lapland tried to test the car at its own expense and with the help of sponsors in early August in Jämsä. The turbo broke down after driving a couple hundred meters and the game ended.

Suninen also tried to get the driving days organized with his own money.

“The biggest motivator here is the drive to pursue a career. I believe that there will always be a place for good drivers, ”says Suninen, uncertain about the future.

Spring and summer were special times for rally peaks. It was time to be.

The young star of Toyota Kalle Rovanperä spent a lot of time in a track car simulator. Teemu Suninen was able to celebrate for the first time that authentic Finnish Midsummer at the cottage.

“It was great to experience it even once in a lifetime,” he laughs.

Lapland spent most of his time with his family. Lapland has two small children with her spouse. Due to continued traveling family life has not been in the past so much time in the past six months. Now my father was at home in Pieksämäki all the time.

“It was a tough place to go to the Lõuna-Eesti Rally, when I had to leave the children for a long time. He got used to that family life and thought that yes, that life could be spent like this. But it doesn’t make money, ”Lapland smiles.

“It was really important period of six months. I haven’t been able to be with so many kids before. I approached with them. Sure, I’ve been longing for ajamistakin. “

There has never been a World Championship series in Estonia before

In Estonia is now running the World Rally Championship for the first time. The center is Tartu, the European Capital of Culture for 2024.

Estonia has made its entry into the World Rally Championship in recent years, and now passionate rally fans received their prizes ahead of time for the coronavirus. However, only 16,000 viewers are admitted and they are divided into 16 different viewing areas. There would have been multiple entrants. Estonians have been populating the Jyväskylä rally for years.

The race route was put together in two months. This is a very fast gravel rally, where you can find jumps like Jyväskylä. In one of them Elfyn Evans injured his back a year ago and had to miss World Cup rallies. That leap is still ahead.

There are also artificial jumpers on the route to keep the pace in check.

The biggest favorite is the reigning champion Ott Tänak, which has almost a place of forced victory. Hyundai has not normally done well in fast gravel rallies, but Even today, the knowledge of your home country is in a class of its own.

“It’s a shame, of course, that more fans can’t get to the venue. They are part of the show. It’s always great to have a lot of them along the route, ”Tänak says.

“This is a different life now. We just have to be very happy that we can race. ”

Even today the very threatening may be Kalle Rovanperä, 19. Toyota’s super promise to run for the first time in the World Series. The first three races of the early season already brought one third place in Sweden. Now the result can be even better. The road is familiar to Rovanpera from previous years and is well suited for Finns.

Rovanperä lost to Tänak in the South-Estonian rally in just 13 seconds.

“There will be a tough race. There is no point in thinking about winning before a race. It would taste good, but I don’t aim for it. Driving from an awards ball venue can also be difficult, ”Rovanperä said.

“However, I know the momentum is in place.”

The rally will start on Friday night with one short special stage.