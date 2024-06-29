WRC fans have returned to witness the great domination of Kalle Rovanperäalmost always in command of all the stages today thanks to performances that allowed him to move into the lead of the general classification ahead of Andreas Mikkelsen, 2nd and in turn leading by six seconds on Elfyn Evansnow further away from the leadership also due to a puncture which occurred during the SS13.

Rovanperä-Evans: The duo of the morning

The third day of the Polish Rally started immediately in the name of the Finnish driver from Toyota, who achieved the best time in SS9 ahead of Evans and Mikkelsen. Despite the 3rd time, the Norwegian still managed to maintain the leadership of the standings, unlike what happened in the following stage, with the Rovanperä-Evans duo once again protagonists in the first two positions. In this case, as a result of the Hyundai driver’s 5th place, the reigning champion jumped to the lead of the ranking right ahead of Evans, with Mikkelsen who however took a small revenge in the last test of the morning, SS11, returning to success and reducing the gap from Rovanperä to just 2 seconds. Impressive, however, is the delay of the Welshman from Toyota behind his teammate, by even a tenth.

The return to success

Rovanperä convincing both in the morning and in the afternoon; the Finn, present in this Rally to replace Sebastien Ogier, won five consecutive stages from SS12 to SS15. There is therefore nothing to be done for the direct competitors, starting with teammate Evans, who was particularly unlucky in SS13 due to a puncture. A problem that cost him not only an increase in the gap to the reigning champion, equal to 16 seconds, but also second place over Mikkelsen in the general classification. In addition, the last stages saw Thierry Neuville get closer to the top-5, now one tenth away from the 5th place now occupied by Sesks and almost always present in the podium area.

Rally Poland, ranking after SS15 (top-10)