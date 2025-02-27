Rally pilots support F1 and challenge FIA ​​for their controversial sanctions

The controversy in the world of motor racing intensifies after the application of the new regulations of the International Sports Code of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), that prohibits the use of inappropriate language And he has turned on the alarms both in Formula 1 and in the world championship (WRC).

The trigger for the controversy was the sanction imposed on the French pilot Adrien Fourmaux During the Rally of Sweden, after expressing “We Fucked Up Yesterday“(” We shit it yesterday “) when crossing the goal. Fourmaux was punished with a fine of 10,000 euros, and another of 20,000 in suspension; According to him Article 12.2.1 of the International Sports Code of the FIA ​​of 2025. This is, therefore, the first case of application of this measure, putting in the center of the debate the proportionality of the penalties.

Background in Formula 1

The initiative to control the language on the track comes from the hand of the president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayemwho declared at the end of 2024 that the pilots could not behave as “rappers.” This normative change had already been applied to pilot figures of Formula 1, like the four times world champion of the queen category of motor racing, Max Verstappenpunished with a day of community services, and the Monegasco and Ferrari pilot, Charles Leclercsanctioned with 10,000 euros, which has generated criticism for the apparent disparity in punishments.

What else does the norm say?

In addition to the economic sanction, the new regulations forces To the pilots to Attend official FIA eventswhich is an additional cost for those in the Rallies Championship, where budgets and remuneration are usually much more limited than in formula 1. This situation has aroused the discontent of many competitors, being affected by measures They consider excessive and disproportionate.

Pilot’s response

In response, 32 pilots and WRC co -driversamong which are outstanding figures such as Dani Sordo, Cándido Carrera, Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera, have signed a communicated through the World Rally Drivers Alliance (Word). With this action, they add to the protest of the Association of Pilots of Large Awards (GPDA) of the F1, demanding answers on the fate of the fines and the lack of transparency in the management of the funds collected.

The statement emphasizes that “common colloquialism cannot be considered or judged as a genuine insult or an act of aggression,” and emphasizes that, in the midst of adrenaline and the risk characteristic of competition, it is unreal to expect perfect control of emotions. The pilots point out that sanctioning involuntary linguistic lapsus is unfair and disproportionate to the average income and limited budgets of most rally equipment.

Likewise, competitors criticize the application of exorbitant fines that, in addition to affecting economically, generate a negative image against fans, seriously questioning “Where will the money from these fines stop?” This concern resonates both in the scope of the rally and in Formula 1, where similar sanctions have caused debates about coherence and the sense of such measures.

Given this panorama, the Rally pilots have requested a direct encounter with the president of the FIA ​​to discuss these measures, demand transparency on the fate of the fines and find a solution that takes into account the economic reality of the sector. “We ask for direct communication and a commitment between the president of the FIA ​​and the members of the Worda to find a mutually acceptable and urgent solution,” they said in the statement.