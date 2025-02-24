The World Rally Pilot Association (World Rally Drivers), as did the organization that groups Formula 1 drivers, has issued a statement on Monday in which the hardness of the sanctions complains … of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for the bad phrases or statements that are sometimes carried out by athletes.

«The pilots and the co -pilots of the World Cup in Rallys joined to express our unanimous opinion after an alarming increase in the severity of the sanctions imposed by ‘misconduct’. We want our sport to remain passionate, authentic and successful, ”the note shared by many of those pilots on their social networks starts.

«First, we want to affirm that, as in all sports, competitors must comply with the judge’s decision. Respect for this principle is not in doubt. Not all are full -time professionals, but we all face the same extreme conditions with the same implacable passion. Whether driving through dense forests, through frozen roads in the middle of the night or through the dust of ravations of gravel, we strive to the limit: against the elements, against the clock and against our own limits ».

They then throw a puya to FIA about its extra -sports obligations: «Beyond the races, our role has expanded. Nowadays, pilots and co -drivers of rally are not only athletes but also animators, content creators and constant media figures. From the telephone numbers of the spectators to the official WRC cameras, we are expected to be available at all times: before, during and after the competition, from dawn to dusk. The World Cup organization has always recognized our responsibility and commitment to collaborate constructively with all interested parties, including the president of the FIA, to promote and raise our outstanding sport for the benefit of all ».

«However, in recent months there has been an alarming increase in the severity of the sanctions imposed by minor, isolated and involuntary language faults. This has reached an unacceptable level. We firmly believe that: – Colloquial language cannot be considered or judged as equivalent to a genuine insult or an act of aggression – Native speakers can use or repeat terms without full awareness of its meaning and connotation – seconds after an extreme beak Of adrenaline, it is not realistic to expect perfect and systematic control over emotions. The rally is extreme: level of risk for athletes, concentration intensity, duration of the days … All limits are reached. In this case we question the relevance and validity of imposing any type of sanction ».

«In addition, exorbitant fines are very disproportionate with respect to the entry and average budget of the demonstration. We are also concerned about the public impression that these excessive sums create in the minds of fans, suggesting that this is an industry where money does not matter. This also raises a fundamental question: Where does the money of these fines go? The lack of transparency only amplifies concerns and undermines confidence in the system. Surely the negative impressions surrounding these sanctions far exceed the impact of any linguistic error. We ask for a direct communication and a commitment between the president of the FIA ​​and the members of the pilot’s ruling to find an urgent solution and by mutual agreement ».

And sign all the pilots of the main teams. Among them, the Spanish Dani Sordo, the Finn Kalle Ronvopera, the Estonian Ott Tanak, the Belgian Thierry Neuville, the Gauls Sebastien Ogier and Adrien Fourmaux, the Welshman Efflyn Evans, the Luxemburgues Grégoire Munster and the Swedish Oliver Solberg.