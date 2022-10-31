Rally | Ott Tänak’s trick opened a top seam for the Finnish driver in the World Series

Ott Tänak’s departure heated up the driver market in the World Rally Championship.

DRIVER MARKETS are hot in the World Rally Championship.

Next season’s driver speculations accelerated even more Ott Tänak too35, notice of termination of contract with Hyundai.

Today’s blunt announcement and the end of Hyundai’s cooperation by Oliver Solbergwith 21, means that the South Korean manufacturer would need qualified drivers for its World Rally Team.

One the driver at the center of speculation is 28 years old Teemu Suninenwho has driven this season has driven a Hyundai Rally2 car in the second category of the World Series in the WRC2 class this season.

Hyundai’s situation is tantalizing for Suninen, as recent events are opening up a driver’s seat for the South Korean manufacturer’s Rally1 team competing in the main class of the World Series.

Hyundai’s the standard driver is a 34-year-old Belgian star Thierry Neuville. In addition to Solberg, a 39-year-old Spanish champion has driven for Hyundai this season in selected World Cup rallies Daniel Sordo. Sordo is believed to want to drive part of the World Cup rallies next year as well.

It is also believed that Hyundai wants to keep Sordo in their ranks, because he is known as an almost guaranteed points scorer behind the sharpest point of the World Series.

Hyundai would need a driver to replace Estonian star Tänak, but also another driver if and when Sordo drives only part of next season’s World Cup rallies.

This against the background, Sunisen might have the opportunity to drive at least part of next season’s World Championship races with Hyundai’s top-class cars.

Of course, there is a lot of space for Hyundai.

A 33-year-old Norwegian has been named as the number one candidate in speculations Andreas Mikkelsen. A British veteran has also appeared in the speculations Kris Meeke43, as well as the 31-year-old who drove selected World Cup rallies with Toyota this season Esapekka Lapland.

Sunny experienced manager Timo Jouhki says that Tänak’s departure will inevitably affect the driver market.

“It means that Hyundai needs one or two new drivers in its ranks. Neuville will stay there, Sordo doesn’t have a contract for next year, but I believe that Hyundai will try to get him to drive the part-time World Cup program”, says Jouhki.

Suninen’s seam is strong at least in the part-time MM program, i.e. in practice alternating with Sordo.

“When you look at the selection of drivers and who is available, I would say that it would be really amazing if Teemu wasn’t offered a place. And driving selected World Championship competitions is precisely the most likely option for him,” says Jouhki.

Timo Jouhki is a long-term rally man.

Sunny himself commented in mid-October about his chances of getting behind the wheel of Hyundai’s Rally1 car next season as follows:

“Of course it is possible. Let’s put it this way, if we look at our own (Hyundai) ranks, I’m next in line. However, it is difficult to say how those decisions are made and implemented.”

FOR SUNISE over the years, a total of 76 starts in the World Series have been recorded. He has climbed to the podium of the overall competition three times in the World Championship. The highlight is the second place in the Rally of Sardinia in 2019 at the wheel of Ford.

Recently, Suninen took a class win with Hyundai in the World Rally Championship in Catalonia. His pace and performance have been very good at times this season, but there have also been dark moments – both for the driver and the team.

For example, there was a crash in Portugal and the class win that came from driving in the Finnish World Rally Championship was turned into a disqualification due to an irregular, slightly underweight front bumper.

Hyundai’s Suninen feels that he succeeded in the development of the new Rally2 car. Hyundai has also been satisfied with his work. It is almost certain that Suninen’s work at Hyundai will continue in one way or another next season.

Teemu Suninen has had a blast driving Hyundai’s Rally2 this season.

Esapekka Lappi politely declined to comment on his professional plans for next season.

When asked about Hyundai in early autumn, he told Ilta-Sanom like this:

“For some reason, now that those top-class teams have been lost and one is not going (Hyundai), I don’t feel that I necessarily want to go there. In that sense, it’s like if I don’t get a continuation from Toyota, then I’ll be at home.”