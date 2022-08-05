Friday, August 5, 2022
Rally | Ott Tänak continues in the lead with his hands shaking, Esapekka Lappi on his hips – Ruotsalaiskuski managed to drive 300 meters before pulling out of the opening corner in the Jyväskylä World Rally Championship

August 5, 2022
Oliver Solberg’s Friday got off to a really bad start when he crashed out of the first corner of the first special stage.

Jyväskylä The second race day is underway in the World Championship Rally. Hyundai’s Ott Tänak continues in Jyväskylä in the lead of the Finnish World Rally Championship after four special tests. Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi is second, 5.4 seconds from the top.

Lappi was 0.4 seconds slower than Tänak in the fourth special test.

“It felt like it went okay. Ott does a really good job, but this was a really flawless ride. At some points I was too slow, but you can’t drive every corner perfectly,” Lappi told wrc.com.

Tänak admitted that his hands were shaking after the special test.

“This is a bit tricky. My hands are shaking a little after driving like this. I don’t enjoy this,” Tänak described.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä is fifth, 13.3 seconds behind Tänak. Between Rovanperä and Lapland are Toyota’s Elfyn Evans (–10.3 seconds) and Ford’s Craig Breen (–11.9).

“I still have to open the road in some places, but this is already better than in the morning,” said Rovanperä.

Day started at 8 a.m. with the Laukaa special test, and no time at all when Hyundai’s young Swedish driver Oliver Solberg drove out.

Solberg didn’t have time to drive more than 300 meters when the car flipped out through the roof right at the opening corner.

According to the driver’s Twitter account, the driver and the map reader survived the wild run-out without injuries. The photos shared on Twitter show how bad the car ended up as a result of the crash.

A total of nine special stages will be run in the Jyväskylä World Rally Championship on Friday. The race ends on Sunday.

