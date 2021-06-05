Rally | Ott Tänak broke his car in a rubble and stopped – Sébastien Ogier inherited the top spot in the Sardinian World Rally Championship

Jari Huttunen will be seventh in the overall race and second in the WRC2 class.

Estonia Ott Tänak has suspended the Sardinian World Rally Championship from the top spot in the 12th special stage. Today hit a big rock on the route, and damage to the car blocked the trip.

The French world champion took the lead Sébastien Ogier, who was 40 seconds behind Tänak after the previous ek. Spanish Dani Sordo rose even today, thanks to the suspension second and British Elfyn Evans third.

The 12th special stage of the competition also severely tested opponents. Ogier said he hit the stone and worriedly checked his Toyota for damage to the ek finish.

Fifth, rose to Japan Takamoto Katsuta told ek at the finish that his car had burned down the car and he wasn’t sure he would get to service. Ninth to drive France From Pierre-Louis Loubet broke out on the way to the left rear and right front tire.

In WRC2 class Hyundai competing Jari Huttunen is seventh in the overall competition and Norwegian in its class Mads Östbergin after the second. Östberg is chasing a class win 25 seconds from Huttun.

Finnish WRC drivers, Toyota Kalle Rovanperä and Ford Teemu Suninen returned to the World Rally Championship of Sardinia on the morning of the second day of the race after the breaks on the opening day. Both continue the rally at a moderate pace as the tip has escaped from the duo tens of minutes away.

Emil Lindholm suspended the race before the second day of the race. Lindholm, who had left for a WRC3-class Skoda, had to hand over after the car’s engine had been damaged after Friday’s ground contact.

Today, four more special stages will be run. The race ends on Sunday with a five ek race.