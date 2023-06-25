Rally | Ogier responded to Rovanperä’s pace and made convincing runs with the damaged car

The Frenchman’s lead was restored to 17.2 seconds.

Toyota’s French hero Sébastien Ogier drove a convincing low time at the 15th special stage of the Kenyan Safari rally and confirmed his lead over his teammate as the leader of the rally Kalle Rovaperää.

Ogier broke his car’s rear wing and rear window on the section, but despite that he managed to beat Rovanperä by 8.6 seconds.

Rovanperä beat Ogier in the opening leg of the day with a similar margin, but now the Frenchman’s lead has returned to 17.2 seconds.

“We were hitting the wood, and I’m honestly surprised [auton takaosan hajoamisesta]. I didn’t expect this,” eight-time world champion Ogier laughed at the finish line.

In the morning, one more stage will be run in the rally before a short maintenance break. There are three more special exams in the afternoon.

Canceled on Saturday Esapekka Lappi has been struggling with a familiar problem in the morning, when the cardan shaft failed again in the Finnish Hyundai. However, the Hyundai driver was able to drive through the 15th special test.

Like last year, Toyota is taking a quadruple profit in Kenya. Elfyn Evans is stuck in third place as the Welshman leads Takamoto Katsuta in just over 20 seconds.