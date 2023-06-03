Rally | Ogier made a fierce attack and escaped more than ten seconds behind Lapland – Rovanperä in fourth

The race to win the World Rally Championship in Sardinia continues evenly.

Long a French champion who thrives on special tests Sébastien Ogier came solidly to the top of the competition in the tenth special stage of the World Rally Championship in Sardinia. Ogier drove a superior bottom time and returned to the top of the competition with a difference of 12.7 seconds Esapekka to Lapland.

Belgium Thierry Neuville continues the competition in third place and leading the World Series Kalle Rovanperä fourth. Neuvi has 27.7 minutes and Rovanperä a minute and 2.8 seconds behind Ogier.

Ogier was 13 seconds faster than Lapp on the 22.26 km special test.

“It was a difficult bit, but it means at the same time that there was an opportunity to make a difference to the others,” said Ogier, competing for Toyota, of the World Series on the website.

“I fought, I put everything into play, and it was a good time.”

Lapland The Hyundai’s left front tire had gone flat on the way.

“The tire burst just before the end. It emptied all at once, Lappi said.”

“It was pretty disturbing at the end, but we would have lost twenty seconds to Ogier anyway. It couldn’t be harder now.”

In his Toyota, Rovanperä was 14.3 seconds behind Ogier, who won the world championship eight times.

“Time for a mess in the narrowest parts of the special test. I hate these kinds of clips”, Rovanperä was in pain.

Five more special tests will be run on Saturday.