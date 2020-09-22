What is Common Resilience pursuing?

Adrien sartre We are a collective that brings together the political youth organizations of the left and environmentalists with rebellious activists, communists, environmentalists, socialists, Generation.s and the Republican and Socialist Left. Common Resilience is a place of speech where we work to build a program that breaks with liberalism, driven by a strategy: a common candidacy for the presidential election of 2022. We are getting ahead of the parties to overtake internal strategies. We are a network formed ready to campaign for common ideas. There are possible convergences on 80% of the subjects.

Which ?

Adrien sartre All the left-wing parties want a popular ecology that carries the social question. They also want democratic renewal with an overhaul of institutions, and defend social justice and feminism. Even where there are differences (Europe, vision of the Republic…), common positions can be found. It is not white or black. The reality of European political balances is that there are a multitude of positions between Euroscepticism and liberal Europe: negotiating, not paying the sanctions, lobbying to change the treaties …

Why do young people manage to talk to each other when parties have a harder time?

Adrien sartre It is a question of ego, of liabilities between organizations. There is also something generational: we viscerally sense that there are major collapses to come. This understanding of urgency makes us understand better the union and the overcoming of traditional divisions. We cannot wait until 2027 or 2032 for the camp to rebuild itself. We need victories now.

Union is not doing a cross on the content of a project for the benefit of compromise?

Adrien sartre It is a question of the point of balance and the center of gravity. There is a real policy of breaking with Macronie that can be worn. We need a paradigm shift. Common Resilience is a progressive, environmental, feminist, resolutely left-wing movement that wants a clear break with liberalism.

According to an Ifop poll, 71% of supporters on the left want a single candidacy. What does this figure inspire you?

Adrien sartre This shows that we can find points of convergence. These are 71% of people who think that a common program on the left is possible. The left is at such a level of fragmentation, with a proliferation of parties, that there needs to be convergence and a common candidacy to build a broad approach, to bring back the social movements, the yellow vests, All of us, Justice for Adama …

How do you intend to influence the parties?

Adrien sartre We engage in discussion when we see them. Several people from Common Resilience sit on their party’s national councils, so they have links with the leaders. Youth also represents generations to come. One cannot imagine a presidential campaign without mobilized youth on the ground. They have it in mind because they need it for practical reasons, but also for a question of message. Youth is an asset to be heard. We share with them daily our fears, our urgency to find a common candidacy. And we are not going to let them go!