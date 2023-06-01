The WRC extension stops in Italy with the Rally Italia Sardegna 2023, from 1 to 4 June, for the twentieth time on the Italian island. The Italia Sardegna rally is organized byAutomobile Club of Italy and it is the sixth appointment in the calendar of fIA World Rally Championship.

Rally of Sardinia 2023

The Rally d’Italia in Sardinia takes place on a route from 1,170kmof which 322 divided into 19 special stages. The competition starts and ends in Olbia. The start is scheduled Thursday 1st June at 18.02 from the Lungomare Olbia, immediately the television special stage at 18.05.

Rally Italia Sardegna starts and ends in Olbia

Friday 2 pilots tackle 6 timed stretchesincluding the two passages on the long and unedited “Mount Lerno” from 50 km, the longest ps in the history of the RIS. Saturday 3 there are still 8 special stages and Sunday 4 final stage with the last 4 time trials before the arrival and the final podium starting at 15.00.

Rally of Sardinia 2023 entries

At Rally Italia Sardegna 2023 I am 74 registered crewsrepresenting 27 nations, a record number, including 8 Sardinian crews.

The Toyota service park at Rally Italia Sardegna 2023

Among these, eyes on the WRC champions and Rally 1 cars, in particular on Calle Rovanpera And Sebastien Ogier on Toyota e Ott Tanak about Ford.

Rally of Sardinia 2023 with Toyota, Ford M-Sport and Hyundai drivers

The top challenges see the 22-year-old Finnish reigning world champion Calle Rovanpera navigated by compatriot Jonn Haltunenwhich on the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid command the world ranking and is back from success al Rally of Portugalafter the 2nd place in Monaco.

Chases the Estonian Ott TanakThe winner 2022 of the Italian race, always with Martin Jaervojaon the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybridwhich has so far won the Sweden Rally of last February.

Kalle Rovanpera is the favorite at Rally d’Italia in Sardegna 2023

His teammate in the M-Sport Ford Rally Team is the young transalpine Pierre Louis Loubetwith Nicolas Gilsoul on the Puma Rally1. Third position for the eight-time French champion Sebastien Ogierwho shares Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT’s Yaris with Vincent Landais and opened his season with the success la Rally Monte Carloencore in Mexico. The Briton is tied in third place in the drivers’ standings Elfyn Evanswho with Scott Martin won in Croatia and reached the podium in Mexico with the Toyota GR Yaris.

In 2022 the Rally of Sardinia was won by Hyundai with Tanak, who has now switched to Ford M-Sport

Eyes also on the Hyundai crews who won in Sardinia in 2022 with Tanak. This year the team fields three i20N Rally1 Hybridentrusted to the Belgians Thierry Neuville And Martjin Wydaegheto the Finns Esapekka Lappi And Janne Fermand to the Spaniards Dani Deaf And Candide Carrera.

Presentation of Rally Italia Sardegna 2023 VIDEO

