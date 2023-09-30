The Estonian continues to lead with the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 ahead of the Hyundais. The Toyotas are struggling: Evans fourth and Rovanpera fifth

Nico Patrizi – MILAN

The Rally of Chile It’s proving to be one of the most exciting races of the season. For once, the super-squadron Toyota he finds himself forced to chase his rivals Ford Puma and Hyundai i20 N. Unless there are sensational upheavals at the end of the match, a sensational defeat is looming for the GR Yaris Rally1, for the first time in the season all off the podium. An inexplicable debacle that risks delaying the conquest of the constructors’ title for the Japanese house.

TANAK ALWAYS LEADER — The Estonian is still in the lead after two stages Oct Tanak, who after some flashes of competitiveness shown here and there during the season, proves that he still has the polish that allowed him to win a world drivers' title a few years ago. There Ford Puma Rally1 by M-Sport in Tanak's hands he is capable of scratching, of subverting the balance. It wasn't enough for him to immediately force the mistake Esa-Pekka Lappi with a somersault that immediately eliminated him from the game: now Tanak intends to complete his "revenge" on the Hyundai who dumped him while holding him from behind Suninen and Neuville, who currently have to "settle" for provisional second and third place thanks to two solid performances. A mere trifle may be enough to reopen everything and allow the Korean cars to bring home a success that would have the slightest flavor of revenge after a season spent chasing Yaris. A success that for Neuville it would mean still remaining in contention for that first world title in years It's now his worst nightmare.

TOYOTA IN CRISIS — About Yaris… Toyota in crisis on South American dirt roads, and black crisis. Never in the game Rovanpera and Katsutarespectively fifth and sixthwith Rovanpera hindered at the end of the second stage by the Ford Puma Rally1 of Gregory Munster "modified" by an off-road digression with associated puncture. Now too Evans begins to have difficulties: English is relegated to fourth positionand is missing an important step in its "relaunch" to the fight for the title when there are just two races left until the end of the championship, the new Central Europe and the Japan Rally. For now the Yaris Rally1 in South America it failed on all fronts: it happens, it also happened to the Red Bull F1 in Singapore, it should have happened to the squadron too Toyota Gazoo Racing. Good for the Japanese that now the titles, both drivers and constructors, are now in their hands.

BIG BATTLE IN WRC 2 — For the rest, even in Chile the usual crop of pilots from WRC 2 who occupy absolute positions. It’s Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 to raise a loud voice, with Sami Pajari who at the very end of the second stage gave up ground to Oliver Solberg and Gus Greensmithretreating third in class and ninth overall. He defends himself as best he can Yohan Rossel with the only one Citroen C3 Rally2 of this fierce lot, he struggles like few others, but at the moment he is only fourth in class and has the chance to regain the absent one in the rankings Mikkelsen becomes increasingly weaker. It certainly cannot console the Frenchman to precede them Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport Of Munsterwho lost many positions with the mistake at the end of the stage, and of the venue Alberto Heller, best among the Chilean riders but victim of a thousand difficulties including the steering bent by a stone at the end of the second stage. As for Gryazin And Kajetanowicz, a difficult match on terrain that is not very congenial to them. The “neutral“also in the running for ours CIRT However, he still seems capable of a difficult comeback.

FOUR STILL SPECIALS — Very little to say regarding the ranking of WRC Masters Cupfirmly in the hands of the venue Kovacsand that of WRC 3 that sees Diego Dominguez jr. make the void with his Ford Fiesta Rally3. Unfortunately, the Italian fans can't even support it Marco Bulacia, former CIRT champion, who did not start again for the second stage: his Fabia came out of the first stage too battered and despite the efforts of the mechanics the surrender was inevitable. And also Martin Scunciowho had made himself well-liked in the country at the time of his militancy in F.2000 Light, greeted the company wearing the Skoda Fabia as a hat, it is not clear whether he will be able to resort to the Super Rally. He remains alone like this Bruno Bulacia with his Fabia, author so far of an excellent performance. And now, eyes focused on tomorrow's final stage, only four specials before closing the games. For the Toyotafour more tests that could relaunch the Yaris above: otherwise, eyes on the Power Stage final of El Ponen. Who will win?