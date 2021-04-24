Rally | Neuville’s downward spiral was broken – defeated Ogier’s day in the third ek

A total of eight special stages will be run on Saturday.

Toyota Sebastien Ogierin and Elfyn Evansin the double lead held the second day of the Croatian World Rally Championship in the third special stage, but after the opening day, Hyundai led Thierry Neuville flashed his momentum again.

Evans was the fastest in the special stage, Neuville second and Toyota Takamoto Katsuta third.

Belgian Neuville had tire problems in two special stages this morning, dropped to third in the race and was more than 15 seconds behind Ogier. In the third clip, Neuville narrowed the gap to 15 seconds. Second-placed Evans rushes 10.9 seconds ahead of the Belgian.

In the WRC2 class, slamming Ford Teemu Suninen is 12th in the overall competition and second in its class. Emil Lindholm is second in the WRC3 class at Skoda. Lindholm is 15th in the overall competition.

A total of eight special stages will be run on Saturday. The race ends on Sunday. Finnish Toyota driver Kalle Rovanperä left for the third World Rally Championship of the season from the top spot in the series, but rushed out right away on the first special stage.