Rally | Multi-year extension contracts for Hyundai star drivers Ott Tänak and Thierry Neuville

Rally driving Hyundai Motorsport, which competes in the World Series, announced on Thursday that it has signed multi-year extension agreements with its current drivers Ott Even today and Thierry Neuvillen with. The exact length of the contracts was not specified.

The most popular Estonian driver in his country, Tänak, 33, is driving Hyundai through his second season. He moved to the stable as the reigning world champion Tommi Mäkinen from Toyota.

Belgian Neuville, 32, has been competing with Hyundai since the beginning of the team’s current period, the 2014 season. Neuville has finished sixth in the World Series six times and has 13 race wins.

In this season’s World Championship series, Neuville is second and Tänak fourth after three races. The series is led by a Toyota driver who won in Monte Carlo and Croatia Sébastien Ogier.