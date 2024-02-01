Rally | MTV: Part of Rovanperä's car came off, photographer in danger

Reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä is competing in Lapland this week.

Rally two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä competes this week in his home country in the Arctic Lapland Rally, i.e. the Tunturi Rally.

The race starts on Friday morning in Rovaniemi and ends on Saturday.

Rovanperä is in Lapland for the first time in real action behind the wheel of Toyota's new Yaris Rally1 car, as he did not participate in the opening race of the World Championship in Monte Carlo.

He went to test the car on snowy roads already on Thursday.

“First time in a car this year,” he wrote on Instagram.

Rovanperen the new passing game was immediately difficult for the Finn to handle. Released by MTV from the video it is revealed how a large part of the car's rear bumper comes off after Rovanperä's car hits the bank.

The detached part was close to hitting the photographer on the side of the road. He just had time to take a couple of steps off the road, when part of the bumper rolled into the project, narrowly missing the media representative.

According to MTV, the photographer survived the situation with a start.

In the downhill rally a total of 200 kilometers of special tests will be run, located in Rovaniemi and Kemijärvi.

Rovanperä and his map reader Jonne Halttunen raced in Lapland for the last time in 2021, when a World Cup competition was exceptionally organized there. At that time, Rovanperä finished second among Estonians Ott Tänak too after.

Rovanperä, 23, announced in the fall that he will only drive part of the World Rally Championship this season. He will start his season in Sweden in the second round of the World Cup season on the 15th-18th. February.

Correction on February 1, 2024 at 11:10 p.m.: Rovanperä and Halttunen did not participate in the Tunturi Rally 2021, but instead drove in the World Cup competition organized in Lapland.