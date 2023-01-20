Montecarlo – Sébastien Ogier is laying solid foundations for the ninth success of his career in the “Montecarlo Rally”. The 39-year-old French Toyota Yaris GR he won six of the eight specials disputed so far and also finished the second stage in the lead with a large margin (39 seconds and a tenth) over his closest pursuer, the world champion Kalle Rovanpera. Ogier won all of the morning’s practice after already being fastest in the first two timed sections on Thursday night. The transalpine first preceded his teammate, the Welshman Elfyn Evans by 3″2, then Evans again by 2″1 and finally the other teammate, Rovanpera by 1″3. Moreover, employees of “Compact Dynamics” (which supplies the electric part of the hybrid propulsion) managed to fix the fault that had prevented Ogier from using the system in two of the three tests in the morning. Evans interrupted the long positive streak of the transalpine imposing itself in the first afternoon special. The Welshman, who had been slowed down by a puncture to his right rear tire in the previous round, preceded the eight-time world champion by half a second. Ogier then signed the best time in the second special of the afternoon, ahead of Evans by 1”6.

In the last test there was the first success of rovanpera who distanced the Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) by 1”3 tenths and Ogier by 3”1. It’s a very open fight for second place between Rovanpera and Neuville, separated by just 6 tenths. Estonian Ott Tanak (Ford Puma) is fourth over 51 seconds behind Ogier, Evans fifth almost 56.

Tomorrow the engines will start at 8.24 for the “Fugeret/Thorame-Haute”. At 10.05 am space for the “Malijai/Puimichel”, then at 12.17 the longest special stage of the day (21.78 km): the “Ubraye/Entrervaux”. In the afternoon at 2.31 pm the “Fugeret/Thorame-Haute 2”, at 4.05 pm the “Malijai/Puimichel 2” and, at night, at 6.23 pm the “Ubraye/Entrervaux 2”.