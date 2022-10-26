Rally | Marcus Grönholm does not believe the wildest speculations about Ott Tänak

The Finnish world champion sees only one realistic alternative for the Estonian who left Hyundai.

Estonian Ott Tänak confirmed on Sunday that he will not continue in the Hyundai rally team next season. The collaboration between Tänak and the South Korean brand reportedly ended due to internal conflicts.

According to the wildest speculations, Tänak might even consider ending his career this year.

World rally champion Marcus Grönholm don’t believe this.

“Ford needs a driver. Although Malcolm Wilson (Ford’s frontman) wouldn’t be happy to take him back anymore, so I think he will have to negotiate with Ott,” says Grönholm.

Tänak, 35, drove the World Series for Ford several times between 2011 and 2017.

“At that time, there was a small disagreement because of Tänak’s strange behavior, I know that. That Ott is frankly not a nice guy,” says Grönholm.

Ott Tänak has won three World Championship competitions this season.

Ford’s M-Sport, which runs rally operations, operates on a much more modest budget than its competitors, and is unable to offer its drivers nearly the same salary as Hyundai or Toyota.

“Ott certainly won’t get the amount he would like from Ford, but if and when Ford is his only option, he has to go to the negotiations with his hat in hand,” Grönholm says.

M-Sport has collected a meager 238 points in this season’s World Championship. Toyota, which secured the manufacturers’ championship last weekend in Catalonia, has 503 points and Hyundai has 410.

Ford’s competitor still has a better reputation, Grönholm points out. He can’t believe that leaving Hyundai would be a death blow to Tänak’s career or championship dreams.

“If you look at what Sebastien Loeb has done it, so you can get a competitive car there. Loeb has led both rallies he has driven and won one of them. The others have developed more than Ford during the season, but I still believe they will get a good car,” says Inkoo’s driving hero.

Ford has shown speed throughout the season, but the team’s road has been hampered by the car’s durability problems.

“The bigger challenge has been when those modern drivers have constantly driven out,” Grönholm snorts.

Marcus “Bosse” Grönholm is the rally world champion of the year 2000 and 2002.

Even today the third possibility is presented return Jari-Matti Latvala for the leading Toyota.

The Toyota option is unlikely but possible. In the fall, Latvala has stated his desire to continue next year with the same driver line-up as now, but Toyota’s CEO Akio Toyoda is known to hold Tänak in high esteem.

Virolaihirmu won the World Championship title with Toyota in 2019. He left the team after the season.

“Certainly can’t get back there,” Marcus Grönholm exclaims after hearing about the speculations.

“Toyota has had such a harmonious line-up this season. Then a guy like that…. No, no, no. Or I don’t understand anything at all.”

Thank you leaves behind not only smoking ruins but also an empty seat at Hyundai. The rumor mill about the Estonian’s successor has been hot for the last few days.

“Hard to say. Andreas Mikkelsen is certainly the most likely option. I bet they negotiate too by Craig Breen with, who was at Hyundai before but has not been very successful at Ford,” Grönholm says.

Grönholm doesn’t think that Toyota gassed up in the seven World Cup rallies this season Esapekka Lappi would be very high on Hyundai’s list as Tänak’s replacement.

“I haven’t heard of anything that they even discussed.”

Rally The World Series culminates in Japan in mid-November. Kalle Rovanperä has already secured the world championship.