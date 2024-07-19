The idol of Latvian fans

The first edition of the Rally Latvia It opened in the name of Kalle Rovanperäwith the reigning world champion fresh from his victory in Poland and still a protagonist in the first eight stages of a long-awaited event for the home crowd. Latvian fans who finally saw the world championship riders on their dirt tracks, with the added thrill of the great performances of the local idol Martin Sekswho after the convincing performances in the last round temporarily maintains the second position behind the Finn thanks to two victories, with a good gap on Sebastien Ogier. The performances of the leader of the world championship are to be forgotten, at least until now. Thierry Neuvillenever in the top three in all Friday’s tests.

Sesks near the company

The first edition opened on Thursday with SS1, at the end of which Rovanperä set the best time ahead of Neuville and the returning Ogier, both two and a half seconds behind. With the start of today, the reigning world champion once again finished ahead of everyone in SS2, stretching out over his Belgian rival, who posted a terrible 9th time. However, as the morning continued, local idol Martin Sesks, who had already surprised at the wheel of the Ford Puma in the previous Rally Poland, interrupted Rovanperä’s leadership in the stages. A high-level performance confirmed in the following test, the last of the morning and useful for reducing his disadvantage on the Finn’s Toyota, with Neuville always and constantly in difficulty.

Rovanperä extends

However, with the start of the afternoon phase, Rally Latvia saw another stage winner: Sébastien Ogier. With Rovanperä and Sesks always present in the top-5, the two returned to the top positions in the following and penultimate stage of the day, with the Finn again setting the best time also in the eighth and final one on Friday, in which Katsuta finished in second place ahead of Munster and Sesks. A slight misstep by the Latvian who now, despite being in second place in the overall standings, is behind Rovanperä by 15 secondswith Ogier five seconds behind him. In great difficulty, however, Thierry Neuville: never in the top-3 in the first eight races, the Belgian is in provisional ninth position and over a minute from Finnish.