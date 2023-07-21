Rally | Lappi and Rovanperä started the Estonian World Rally Championship at top speed

Teemu Suninen was sixth in the public special exam.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi and Toyota Kalle Rovanperä opened the Estonian World Rally Championship with a great speed on Thursday evening with a 3.35 km public special stage. Lapland shared the share of the bottom time Toyota by Elfyn Evans with, and Rovanperä was a measly 0.1 seconds behind the duo.

The fourth ranked Hyundai Thierry Neuville missed the lead by a second, fifth placed Toyota Takamoto Katsuta 2.6 seconds. Back behind the wheel of Hyundai’s Rally1 car Teemu Suninen was sixth, 3.9 seconds behind the top.

The competition starts in earnest on Friday, when there are seven special tests in the program. Rovanperä, who is leading the World Series, will be the first driver in the familiar style of the stages.

“Plowing the road is probably a big challenge because there is a lot of loose gravel on the road. We just have to do our best. For this section, we just wanted to do a clean performance,” Rovanperä told WRC in an interview.

A total of 21 special tests will be run in the competition, which ends on Sunday.