Rally | Lapland came third in the Safari rally, Evans in trouble

Kalle Rovanperä continues in the race in second place.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi rose one place to third in the Kenyan Safari Rally in the eighth special test that opened Saturday’s driving day.

Having held third place after Friday by Elfyn Evans the car froze to death as the Welshman drove through a large puddle of water. Lapland now leads the Toyota drivers by more than half a minute.

Toyota was also in trouble with water puddles in the previous race in Sardinia.

“I tried to drive quietly (into the puddle) and raise the front of the car. I don’t know what happened”, Evans wondered at the finish line of the special stage of just under 30 kilometers.

Toyota’s French champion Sebastien Ogier started the day strong and took the stage win with a 7.6 second difference to his teammate Kalle Rovaperää. Lappi was no less than 26.8 seconds behind Ogier. Ogier now leads second place Rovanperä by 30.4 seconds and Lapland by 1.20.8 minutes.

“I tried to think about the durability of the car and drive smoothly, but that doesn’t really work here. The car had quite a lot of understeer, but otherwise the drive was clean. I hope the car didn’t get too hard,” Rovanperä said in an interview with WRC.

Lapland was not completely satisfied with its pace.

“Everything is ok, there was no drama. The first two kilometers were surprising, with puddles and a lot of mud. I was too slow there,” the Finnish driver said.

Saturday’s Safari day is a tough test for the drivers, as the six special tests have a total length of about 150 kilometers. Two more special tests will be run in the morning.