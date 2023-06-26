Rally | Kalle Rovanperä’s worst threat was rejected – caught cheating

Thierry Neuville was guilty of racketeering in Kenya.

On Sunday the results of the completed Safari rally have changed.

The competition was rejected by the jury by Therry Neuville driving performance after the race. The Belgian finished eighth in the rally and won the Power Stage that ended the Safari with his charming driving.

Hyundai driver Neuville was getting five extra points for the victory in the last special test. For the eighth place, four additional surfaces would be coming off for him.

Neuville’s rejection will spur Toyota on Kalle Rovanperän position at the top of the drivers’ WC statistics. The Finn’s score is now 140. Neuville’s balance is only 93 points. He fell to fifth place in the World Championship points. Second came Toyota Elfyn Evans with 99 points.

For advice was disqualified after the race after it was revealed that he had carried out prohibited intelligence activities during the rally.

According to Fia’s statement, a person who was part of Neuville’s background group was found to have been driving a vehicle on the route of the special tests without permission, gathering additional information about the route. The jury began to unravel the story after a foreman had submitted a report on the matter.

According to the report, an extra person had been seen driving the routes of the special tests after the time allowed for getting to know them. The authorities stopped him in two places on two different days. According to the evidence presented to the organizers of the competition, he had a connection with Neuville.

When the competition jury heard Neuville about it, he admitted that he had been in contact with the person in question. The Belgian said that he had asked him for help in identifying points of particular concern with certain special tests.