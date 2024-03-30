Rally | Kalle Rovanperä's victory in Kenya is no longer sealed – Esapekka Lappi ran into a big bird

Esapekka Lapin Safari has been full of adversity from start to finish.

The two of you the previous season's world champion Kalle Rovanperä safely leads the World Series Safari Rally by two minutes and eight seconds before the final day of driving on Sunday. Toyota's dual leadership ensures Takamoto Katsuta.

Ford is in third place after 13 special tests Adrien Fourmaux.

Suspended Hyundai on Friday Esapekka Lappi continued the race in Kenya on Saturday under the rally rule, but has been more than 40 minutes behind the leader.

The reason behind Rovanperä's safe lead is that, unlike all the other top drivers, he has avoided problems, technical problems and flat tires during the three days, for example.

“It was a really good day. The whole time I've driven hard when needed, but I've driven smart. We've had the fewest problems”, Rovanperä, who won Safari the other year, also explained his map reader in the finish interview Jonne Halttunen on behalf of.

Hyundai's Esapekka Lapin It has happened and happened on safari: Lappi, who continued the race on Saturday due to the rally rules after the suspension on Friday, collided with a zebra with his car.

To top off the bad luck, Lapland and the map reader Janne Fermin In the last special test on Saturday, Hyundai's windshield broke on a bad day.

Lappi recalled the events of the day's last sprint with disappointment.

“A big bird flew straight into the glass, and the glass went to shit. A few kilometers later, another big bird came along, and the glass got even worse. I can not see anything. Ferm can see, but I can't,” Lappi explained.

On the final day of the season's third World Rally Championship, six special stages will be run on Sunday.