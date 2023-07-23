Sunday, July 23, 2023
Rally | Kalle Rovanperä's superiority continued in Sunday's opening match

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Rovanperä left Esapekka Lapi 2.7 seconds behind.

Kalle Rovanperä continued his superior performance. Picture: Timo Anis / Newspaper photo

STT

Crazy was in the attack on Saturday Kalle Rovanperä set the record time on Sunday morning’s first special stage on the final day of the Estonian World Rally Championship.

The clearly leading Finnish driver left the race Esapekka Lapin 2.7 seconds away. Rovanperä has now grabbed 10 bottom times in a row. Elfyn Evans was the third fastest on the stage. There are still three special stages left in the rally.

STT

