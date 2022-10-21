Saturday, October 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rally | Kalle Rovanperä’s rivals in open disputes – Ott Tänak made an accusation about his teammate

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2022
in World Europe
0

Hyundai’s World Rally Team is buzzing. Ott Tänak accuses Thierry Neuville of meddling in driver selections.

Hyundai’s the rally team has been bubbling throughout the World Cup season. The stable’s Estonian star driver has added more water to the red-hot stove Ott Tänak too35, for sharp statements.

In connection with the World Cup rally in Catalonia, we could again experience Tänak’s stinging speeches. This time, Tänak blames his Belgian teammate Thierry Neuville34, for interfering with Hyundai’s driver selections.

DirtFish website according to Tänak said that he is not like his teammate who organizes the drivers of the team. The comment came when DirtFish asked Tänak about his opinion on Hyundai and by Oliver Solberg21, to the sudden end of cooperation.

Read more: The fired Oliver Solberg, 21, gives a bitter account – compares himself to Kalle Rovanpera

Thank you stated that he had no prior knowledge of Solberg’s dull fate. Tänak said he only heard about it from Solberg’s father, the world champion From Petter Solberg After the end of the New Zealand rally in early October.

See also  Ukraine Lyudmila Denisova, Ukraine's Commissioner for Human Rights, who has been dismissed for her controversial outputs, intends to appeal to the courts

“I’m not like my teammate, he organizes the drivers of the team. I had no knowledge of this,” Tänak said, according to DirtFish.

Neuville, on the other hand, told DirtFish that he is not a “Mr. Magic”, which could influence the decisions of the team’s management.

Thierry Neuville is one of the enduring stars of the World Series. Picture: Nikos Katikis/Dppi / ZUMA

Relations between Tänak and Neuville have been perceived to be cooling recently. In August, at the Belgian World Rally Championship, a statement between the two caused anger, according to which Neuville questioned Tänak’s words about his car’s gearbox problem.

In September In the Greek World Rally, there was a commotion when Hyundai did not issue a team order in favor of Tänak, but Neuville was allowed to win the race.

Even at that time, Tänä would have had the opportunity to maintain a stronger grip on the championship fight, if he had been promoted to win the race by team order. Since then, this season’s world championship was secured by Toyota’s 22-year-old Finnish star Kalle Rovanperä.

See also  Prisons Police suspect prisoner killed in cell in Vantaa - Prison Act says cells must not have surveillance cameras

Thierry Neuville raced Hyundai on New Zealand’s gravel tracks. Picture: John Cowpland/AFP

The 2019 world champion Tänak has driven Hyundai to wins this season as well, but he has still criticized the team and its drivers loudly in public.

It has been said that Tänak has a contract with Hyundai for next season, but his continuation in the team is still not completely certain.

Solberg’s departure and Tänak’s possible departure have raised questions about the team’s drivers for next season.

In connection with the Catalunya rally, one of the team’s leading men Julien Moncet mentioned the norwegian by Andreas Mikkelsen33, and even a British hero Chris Meeken43, names in connection with driver speculation.

One of Hyundai’s top names is Teemu Suninen, who has driven a Hyundai Rally2 car in the second category of the World Series in the WRC2 class this season. For Sun, 28, a place could possibly open up to drive at least part of the World Cup rallies in Hyundai’s top car.

See also  Birds We run into pimples every day, but one thing is exhausting from the street scene - where are the puppies?

“Let’s put it this way, if you own [Hyundain] let’s see from the lines, I’ll be next in line. However, it is difficult to say how those decisions are made and implemented”, commented Suninen recently Ilta-Sanom.

#Rally #Kalle #Rovanperäs #rivals #open #disputes #Ott #Tänak #accusation #teammate

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Nord Stream, Kremlin: "Truth sabotage? Europe will be surprised"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.