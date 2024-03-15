Rally | Kalle Rovanperä's fierce rival is considering quitting

Hyundai's Thierry Neuvulle is hatching a surprising solution.

Belgian star Thierry Neuville is considering ending his WC rally career after the current season, reports DirtFish.

Hyundai driver Neuville, 35, has been hinting at ending his career in the next few years for some time. According to DirtFish, the new development plans of the World Series have accelerated these considerations.

“A lot has happened in the last few weeks. Nothing is clear now. What happened may make me reconsider my desires, but also my opportunities,” said Neuville from Belgium, according to DirtFish.

International the world motorsport council of the FIA ​​motorsport association recently published its development plans for the World Rally Championship. The primary goal of the plans can be considered to be cutting costs, which practically means modifying the main class cars of the World Championship in a clearly lighter direction.

In his career, Neuville has won a total of 20 World Championship events and finished second in the World Championship points of the series' main category no less than five times. Of course, he would like to win the world championship before the end of his World Cup career.

“This could be my last year in the World Series, so I will once again give everything to secure the World Championship”, Neuville has stated to the media, according to DirtFish.

Neuville leads the current season's World Series by three points ahead of Toyota's 35-year-old British driver Elfyn Evans. The previous two World Championship titles were won by Toyota Kalle Rovanperäwho this season drives only part of the series.

The World Series will be contested next at the Safari Rally in Kenya at the end of March.