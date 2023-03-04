Rally | Kalle Rovanperä’s demonstration run in the SM Rally ended short

Kalle Rovanperä had to interrupt his demonstration run of the SM rally at the second special test.

SM rally The world champion went to Jyväskylä From Kalle Rovanperä of the quad right at the beginning of the race. The Rally SM series announced on Twitterthat Rovanperä had to stop the rally competition at the second special test.

The reason for the suspension of Rovanperä, who was driving in his home region, was said to be a technical fault. His car was a nostalgic Toyota Starlet, which Rovanperä had restored with the background power.

Rovanperä has previously said that 240 horsepower would be released from the rear-wheel drive Starlet.

Rovanperä was in the driving order of the race as an intermediate car after the last zero car checking the safety of the route. His purpose was to entertain the audience during the show. His special test times were not supposed to be published officially anywhere.

Rovanperen the real bread and butter is competing in the World Series with the cars of the Toyota factory team. He won the World Rally Championship last year.

