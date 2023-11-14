Rally | Kalle Rovanperä’s confidant told Yle the best side of the world champion

Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen have won two world championships together. Halttunen values ​​the young driver very much.

Fast, a mature, historically young world champion. You can describe it with those words Kalle Rovanperääbut the two-time rally world champion is more than that.

Rovanperä has won two consecutive world championships with Toyota, even though he is only 23 years old. One significant factor in the championships is the seamlessly honed cooperative map reader Jonne Halttunen with.

Halttunen, 37, has worked with Rovanperä since 2017, and during the countless hours spent together, the two have gotten to know each other inside out.

Halttunen opened up the relationship between the men To Yle in the interview he gave. He says character is Rovanperä’s best feature. According to Halttunen, the two talk a lot about life and other things.

“He is sensible, fair and really goal-oriented. Kalle is also very empathetic. He is such a good person”, Halttunen describes to Yle.

According to Halttunen, Rovanperä always has time for his fans.

“Even if I feel like there is no time now, Kalle will find that time somewhere. If he sees a little boy over there, he runs over there and takes the group photo the boy wants,” says Halttunen.

“Many others may not care at that moment. Maybe it tells about that empathy.”

Rovanperä is clearly younger than any other world champion in the history of World Rally Championship. He has celebrated the championship as the second youngest Colin McRaewho was 27 years old in 1995.

Thanks to his second championship, Rovanperä joined a rare group. Finns have won more than one championship before Rovanperä Juha Kankkunen (4 championships), Tommi Mäkinen (4) and Marcus Grönholm (2).

The young superstar’s contract with Toyota’s World Rally Team expires after the current season. There has been speculation about his future plans and even the possibility of a gap year has come up.

Rovanperä manager Timo Jouhki stated in connection with the Central European World Cup Rally to Sanoma that Rovanperä does not take a gap year.

“I can’t comment on whether he will drive the full series or part of the series. But drive next year anyway,” said Jouhki.

Toyota’s Head of the World Championship rally team Jari-Matti Latvala38, made it clear at the Central European World Rally Championship that Toyota will continue next season with the same driver line-up as before.

Rovanperä himself opened his thoughts about his future after the official press conference of the Central European World Rally Championship. After securing the championship, he was asked if rally driving is still meaningful and fun.

“Sometimes,” was the answer of the recent doubles champion.