Rally | Kalle Rovanperä’s collision with a cow speaks volumes – “A driver shouldn’t stay there and run around”

Kalle Rovanperä’s car hit a cow in the Sardinia rally. The management of the Finnish World Rally Championship emphasizes that drivers should not be left wondering about the situation, as it would cause more dangerous situations.

Sardinian A dangerous situation was experienced in the World Rally Championship when Kalle Rovanperä hit a cow on a special test. Rovanperä was able to continue the race and did not stay to see what happened to the animal.

Should Rovanperä have stopped to investigate the situation and how would one act in a similar situation in Finland?

Docent of animal and environmental ethics at the University of Turku Elisa Aaltola tweeted, that in Finland it would be an animal protection crime if you continue the journey without seeing what happened to the animal. He considered Rovanperä’s actions to be gross negligence.

In a rally, however, the situation is not the same as in normal traffic. Operational manager of the Finnish World Cup Rally Markus Häkkinen says that every special test already has extensive manning due to safety requirements.

“If the driver’s car is in good driving condition, it can cause even more dangerous situations if you stop there for a while [erikoiskokeilla on yhtä aikaa liikkeellä useita autoja]. The organizing organization of the special exam in question should take responsibility for what happened,” says Häkkinen.

In addition, the rally control center receives a continuous feed of in-car images (cars have video cameras) of each car.

“In the management center, we are just as well, if not better, up-to-date on what’s happening [erikoiskokeilla] happens like what you can interpret from, for example, a TV broadcast,” says Häkkinen.

In the Finnish World Championship rally, which is mainly run in the Jyväskylä area, no large animals have been victims of collisions with rally cars, at least in recent years.

“I’ve been dealing with rallies for a little over twenty years and I don’t remember anything like this happening.”

I will cage according to all World Cup rallies, the safety requirements are the same, so even in Sardinia, the events of the rally have been closely monitored.

“Even if there is no one at the exact point where something happens, the personnel who have been alerted from the control center can be sent there very quickly to see what the situation is,” says Häkkinen.

“The drivers have no other option than to call for help. In the rally, this is also done by the race management. And of course you have to check the animal’s condition and react appropriately.”

If hitting an animal causes compensation to be paid, every car has traffic insurance and the organizer has comprehensive liability insurance, says Häkkinen.

“If it were, for example, a meat- or milk-producing animal, it has its own value and the owner does not have to worry about it [menetyksiä] to dig.”

