Sunday, October 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rally | Kalle Rovanperä’s championship is only two special tests away

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Rally | Kalle Rovanperä’s championship is only two special tests away

Rovanperä’s worst threat, teammate Elfyn Evans, had to stop on Saturday.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperän the second consecutive World Rally Championship is only two special stages away. In the Central European World Rally Championship, after 16 special tests, Rovanperä is second in the race, more than half a minute behind the leading Hyundai From Thierry Neuville.

“Everything is going according to plan. Clean drive through the special test, no risks and on to the next one,” Rovanperä said of the WRC on the website after Sunday’s opening special.

“Of course, the atmosphere is good. We’re just enjoying ourselves and now that the weather is a little better, it’s harder to ride. Nothing crazy, we’re just enjoying the day,” Rovanperä continued.

Rovanperä’s worst threat, team mate Elfyn Evans had to stop on Saturday, so eighth place in the race would be enough for Rovanpera to secure the championship.

Hyundai’s Teemu Suninen drive sixth in the race. He is a good two minutes away from Rovanpera.

See also  Book Review | Riku Siivonen's novel is inventive but sometimes sounds like an ironic collection of columns

Two special stages of the Central European World Rally Championship have yet to be run.

The story was completed on 29 October 2023 at 11:32: Added the situation after the 16th special exam. Previously, the story was about the situation after the 15th special exam.

#Rally #Kalle #Rovanperäs #championship #special #tests

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Police stop numerous migrants on the train to Munich

Police stop numerous migrants on the train to Munich

Recommended

No Result
View All Result