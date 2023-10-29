Rally | Kalle Rovanperä’s championship is only two special tests away

Rovanperä’s worst threat, teammate Elfyn Evans, had to stop on Saturday.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperän the second consecutive World Rally Championship is only two special stages away. In the Central European World Rally Championship, after 16 special tests, Rovanperä is second in the race, more than half a minute behind the leading Hyundai From Thierry Neuville.

“Everything is going according to plan. Clean drive through the special test, no risks and on to the next one,” Rovanperä said of the WRC on the website after Sunday’s opening special.

“Of course, the atmosphere is good. We’re just enjoying ourselves and now that the weather is a little better, it’s harder to ride. Nothing crazy, we’re just enjoying the day,” Rovanperä continued.

Hyundai’s Teemu Suninen drive sixth in the race. He is a good two minutes away from Rovanpera.

Two special stages of the Central European World Rally Championship have yet to be run.

