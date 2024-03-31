Rally | Kalle Rovanperä won the Safari rally by far

Rovanperä won the legendary rally for the second time in his career.

Toyota's Kalle Rovanperä drove the overall race to an overwhelming victory in the World Series Safari Rally in Kenya. For two-time world champion Rovanperä, the victory was the second in the race since 2022.

After Rovanperä, who dominated the competition from the beginning, the second in the general competition was his teammate Takamoto Katsuta and the third by Ford Adrien Fourmaux. Hyundai won the sprint race on the final day Ott Tänak.

The World Rally Championship continues with the fourth race of the season in three weeks in Croatia. Rovanperä is driving a part-time season, and it is not yet known when he will be seen in the World Rally Championship next time.