Tuesday, April 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rally | Kalle Rovanperä won the Safari rally by far

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2024
in World Europe
0
Rally | Kalle Rovanperä won the Safari rally by far

Rovanperä won the legendary rally for the second time in his career.

Toyota's Kalle Rovanperä drove the overall race to an overwhelming victory in the World Series Safari Rally in Kenya. For two-time world champion Rovanperä, the victory was the second in the race since 2022.

After Rovanperä, who dominated the competition from the beginning, the second in the general competition was his teammate Takamoto Katsuta and the third by Ford Adrien Fourmaux. Hyundai won the sprint race on the final day Ott Tänak.

The World Rally Championship continues with the fourth race of the season in three weeks in Croatia. Rovanperä is driving a part-time season, and it is not yet known when he will be seen in the World Rally Championship next time.

#Rally #Kalle #Rovanperä #won #Safari #rally

See also  New look at the universe: First picture of Hubble's successor here!
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Genoa, case of Dengue treated at San Martino: a boy who just arrived from South America has already been discharged

Genoa, case of Dengue treated at San Martino: a boy who just arrived from South America has already been discharged

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result