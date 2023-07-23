Rally | Kalle Rovanperä, who won the Estonian World Rally Championship, wanted to cite the immortal split in the middle of the race

Kalle Rovanperä won the World Rally Championship in Estonia with a superior margin of 52.6 seconds.

Perfect drove the weekend Kalle Rovanperä grabbed the full 30-point pot and, as usual, also won the Power Stage that ended the rally.

Rovanperä’s humor was sharp all Sunday. In the air of battle, he was able to quote Markku Alénin an immortal division dating back to 1987 and Lancia’s dominance in the first year when Group A was the main class of the World Championship.

“If I want to hit the bottom, I’ll hit the bottom. That’s what this rally was for a few days,” Alén said at the time, and Rovanperä fresh on.

The fastest times of the special stage were recorded for Rovanpera in a total of 13 times during the rally. When the importance of the starting position on Saturday morning settled, Rovanperä took control, which lasted until the finish.

“This was an important race for the series. Our goal was to run just such a race. It’s about my favorite rally in the series. I knew we had to press here, and everything went well,” Rovanperä said.

Toyota has kept Rovanperä on track for success for four years already. If things were just as good at M-Sport, Rovanperä would probably have received the hardest help from the host country From Ott Tänak.

The next WC rally will be held in central Finland in two weeks. Tänak won the Finnish World Rally Championship last year, and Rovanperä believes that Tänak will be able to do the same in two weeks.

“A big thank you to the team for making the car work great. It’s a shame that we didn’t get to race with Otti here, but I’m sure he’ll be up to speed in Finland.”

Next year, Estonia will no longer be part of the WC rally calendar. The Liepaja rally in Latvia, run as part of the rally EC series, takes Estonia’s place on the calendar, which did not taste good to Rovanperä.

“I really love this country, so thanks also to all the fans – Finns and Estonians. The Estonian fans are also cheering me on, so the feeling is wonderful. It’s a pity that the race is not on the calendar again next year, because I really love this race”, praised Rovanperä.

The second place in the rally made Hyundai crazy Thierry Neuville. Esapekka Lappi accelerated to third.

Rovanperä leads the World Rally Championship by far with 170 points. Second is Hyundai Thierry Neuville is 55 points away.