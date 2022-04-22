Rally | Kalle Rovanperä, who gasped in the top car, dominated the preliminaries of the World Rally Championship in Croatia

Toyota Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä holds the top spot in the World Rally Championship in Croatia with four special stages behind the opening day of the rally. The difference between Rovanperä, who leads the World Series, and Hyundai, who is second Thierry Neuvilleen is 12.5 seconds.

Rovanperä, 21, will be the first to drive on Friday’s races, and the Finn beat three base times in the morning’s special stages. In the third special stage, Rovanperä was barely second when Toyota, which was far behind the top Elfyn Evans made the fastest time.

Rovanperä’s pace in the first two sections was in a class of his own, but in the next two sections he left Neuville with only a hundredths.

The differences in the rally are great, with Hyundain in third Ott Tänak is 47.3 seconds behind Rovanpera. M-Sport Ford’s Irish driver Craig Breen is fourth slightly behind Today.

“I felt comfortable in the car in these challenging conditions, and certainly our starting point has been good too. We’ve been pretty much faster than we’ve been behind, so maybe it’s not just a starting point, ”Rovanperä, who won the previous World Rally Championship in Sweden, reflected on the WRC website.

In Sweden Toyota reached the podium Esapekka Lapland had to suspend the race already at ten kilometers. Lapland hit the rock with his opening car, and the Finn was unable to continue his journey.

After the maintenance break, four more special stages will be gasified in the rally on Friday. There will be a total of 20 special stages in the program, which ends on Sunday.