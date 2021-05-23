Rally | Kalle Rovanperä was disappointed with his weekend: “My grandmother would have been faster”

Rovanperä stopped at the World Rally Championship in Portugal on Saturday.

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä hopes for success in the Portuguese World Rally Championship crumbled to technical problems on Saturday, but it was not easy for the young Finn before.

On Sunday, Rovanperä came in again after his Saturday interruption, but no momentum was found. Nor with the Power Stage clip that concludes the rally, where Rovanperä missed the top-ranked Hyundai Ott from Today 6.9 seconds.

“There’s nothing good to say about this weekend. It was difficult. Yesterday we lost all hope of the World Championship points due to a technical problem, ”Rovanperä said in a WRC series. live monitoring.

“Already on the first puck I drove like my grandmother, or well, my grandmother would have been faster! We need to get up from this and be quick again. ”

Rovanperän British teammate Elfyn Evans drove the race to victory by 28.3 seconds ahead of the Spanish driver Hyundai Dani Sordoa. Toyota’s Frenchman Sebastien Ogier was third and Japanese Takamoto Katsuta fourth.

Esapekka Lapland drove his Volkswagen the fastest in the WRC2 class and was seventh in the overall race. Ford Teemu Suninen was second in the WRC2 class and eighth in the overall race.

“This was a really strong rally from us and our team did a great job. We had no problems with the car and in such a harsh race it is very cool. I am very pleased, ”Lapland, who is aiming for a WRC stable, summed up after grabbing gravel in Portugal.