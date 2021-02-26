Rally | Kalle Rovanperä was at a good pace with a special test in the Rovaniemi World Rally Championship: “I pressed to go a little more”

The rally, which begins in the afternoon, was paved with a special test in the morning.

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä, 20, will start in the Rovaniemi World Rally Championship, which starts today, only in his ninth race in a WRC car. Still, the most promising Jyväskylä resident has been raised to be even the hottest winner of the race with his winter rally skills.

The rally, which begins in the afternoon, was paved with a special test in the morning, and Rovanperä immediately showed his pace in the snow. He recorded the fastest time on the first run of the shakedown.

“First shakedown run complete! I pressed to go a little more, just to get a feel for what was coming. Not the cleanest driving performance, so there is still room for improvement! ”, Rovanperä described With their Twitter account.

On Shakedown’s second run, the fastest was Hyundai Craig Breen, and Toyota is in third place Takamoto Katsuta.

The first special stage of the rally will start today, Friday at 15.08. The same 31-kilometer EC of Sarriojärvi will be driven as the second EC of the opening day from 6.38 pm.