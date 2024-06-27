Rally | Kalle Rovanperä vented his disappointment in the Polish Rally – “You can’t ride out the win”

Rally|Kalle Rovanperä missed the standard time by a good couple of seconds.

The two-and-a-half-kilometer public special test called Mikolajki Arena 1 went to Hyundai’s Estonian star Ott Tänak too to the names. Rovanperä drove in his turn at the same time by Andreas Mikkelsen with and was 0.3 seconds behind the Norwegian. Rovanperä was 2.1 seconds behind today’s record time of 1:42.5 in his Toyota and finished seventh.

Rovanperä started the rally quite smoothly, because he didn’t have much time to prepare for the race. Originally by Sebastien Ogier was supposed to drive in Poland, but the Frenchman shook his kart By Vincent Landais in connection with the head-on collision, and the doctors did not give Ogier a driving license for the rally.

“I came to the race to get a good position, but it sucks not being able to win,” Rovanperä said in an interview after the special test.

The two-time world champion continued that he will not try to win the race with certainty. The preparation time was simply too short.

“We are late with everything. This is going to be a really long evening,” Rovanperä said.