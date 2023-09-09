Rally | Kalle Rovanperä took second place when Thierry Neuville stopped from the top spot

Sébastien Ogier took the lead in the Akropolis rally.

Hyundai’s the Belgian driver by Thierry Neuville the car broke down in the tenth special stage of the Akropolis rally, and he lost the top spot in the race.

Second was the French Toyota driver Sébastien Ogier took the lead in the race and the Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä second. Ogier’s neck behind Rovapera is 12.6 seconds.

Rovanperä achieved his third fastest time of the day in the fourth special test of the day. He leads the World Series, so Neuville’s suspension is a good thing for the Finn.

“The most important thing is that they are fine, but this [keskeyttäminen] was a big surprise. That was by no means an easy special exam. It felt like the tires were a little dry. At the end, the car understeered,” Rovanperä told the World Series on the website.

Hyundai’s Daniel Sordo rose to third due to Neuville’s misfortune, but the Spanish driver is more than a minute and a half behind Rovanpera.

Toyota’s British driver who is second in the World Championship Elfyn Evans is fourth and a Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta fifth.

Suffered from handbrake problems and a flat tire Esapekka Lappi gasses in sixth place, but Hyundai’s Finnish driver is almost four minutes behind the leader.

Two more special tests will be run on Saturday. The competition ends on Sunday.