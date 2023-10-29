Rally | Kalle Rovanperä told the reason for his championship

Kalle Rovanperä explained the reasons for his huge success and talked about his party plans.

Kalle Rovanperä23, beamed with happiness in Passau, Germany on Sunday.

He co-secured his co-driver Jonne Halttunen with the second consecutive world championship of his career with a fine and mature drive in the Central European World Rally Championship.

“I can’t say exactly how to celebrate. In the evening, we will probably go out to eat with the family, which is the most important thing. We’ll see if there’s time for anything else,” he mused.

“There were no incredibly wonderful feelings when the championship was confirmed. Of course, it always makes it easier, such a burden removed. You carry that all season, so relief is the biggest feeling,” Rovanperä continued.

Rovanperen according to him, the biggest secret to his success is simply raw speed.

“We are good in many different circumstances.”

Toyota driver Rovanperä, 23, is the youngest ever two-time rally world champion. Last year, he became the youngest rally world champion ever.

With his second World Cup title, Rovanperä joined the same club of two-time world champions Marcus GrönholmSpanish Carlos SainzItalian by Massimo Biasion and German Walter Röhrlin with.

“It’s a really good feeling, the loudest club is the one with the two-time champions. And it doesn’t matter if there are more championships sometimes, but two is quite good!”

Of doubles among the Finnish world champions, Grönholm took a total of 30 World Championship victories in his career, which is the most among Finns.

Rovanperä now has 11 World Championship victories, but there are very likely many more to come.

About the Finnish drivers who renewed their world championship In Juha Kankkusen and Tommi Mäkinen have four World Championship titles each. Is Rovanperä going to overtake these legends in the World Cup title statistics?

“I don’t know that yet, we’ll see,” Rovanperä smiled.

“But that’s why we’re here, to succeed. But certain numbers or records have never been important to me,” he added a little later.

Rovanperä stated that this year’s championship tasted even sweeter than the first world championship last year. In his opinion, the competition was tougher this year than last year.

“This really tastes pretty good. This year was challenging. I feel like this is a great achievement and I value it more than last year. Yes, this was definitely behind the harder work, although the first is always the first.”

“As a driver, I’m probably pretty much the same as last year, but this year maybe I drove a little more sensibly. The competition was tougher, so you have to drive smart and score points smartly. The result was the same as last year, in a slightly different way, where there was perhaps more control.”

Central Europe In the World Rally Championship, Rovanperä further increased his reputation as a raincoat asphalt specialist. In the end, he finished second in the race, which was enough for the championship by a wide margin, while his Toyota teammate, who was a challenger in the World Cup battle Elfyn Evans crashed off the road and into a barn wall on Saturday.

“There was no need to riot”, Rovanperä stated at the end of the competition.

This season, Rovanperä has collected three World Championship victories and a total of seven podium places.

About wearing there is still one World Cup competition left for the season. The last World Cup rally of the season will take place in mid-November in Japan. Rovanperä can’t just drive “healthy” there either, because it’s the home race of the giant car manufacturer Toyota.

Rovanperä can actually go on vacation and enjoy his second championship only after the competition in Japan.

“There are no big plans for the holiday. This time, you have to try to keep the vacation as a vacation, not to do anything special and not to do too many things. Just go somewhere to hang out,” Rovanperä planned.