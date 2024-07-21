Rally | Kalle Rovanperä to an overwhelming victory – the Latvian’s sensation dried up in the end

Rally|The first Latvian World Cup rally in history ended with a Finnish celebration. Mārtiņš Sesks fell from the podium at the end.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä has won the World Rally Championship in Latvia together with his map reader Jonne Halttunen with. The first place is the Finn’s third of the season, even though he has missed some of the games.

Rovanperä led the race from start to finish and finally took the win with a difference of 39.2 seconds from his teammate to Sébastien Ogier.

Sensation driver Mārtiņš Sesks was still on the podium before the last special stage, but the Latvian eventually dropped to seventh in the overall results due to his problems in the final section. Estonia came in third Ott Tänak.

Esapekka Lapin the weekend was really hard. He was ninth overall.

Sunday the number one in the special tests was from Hyundai Ott Tänak, who grabbed seven more points. Ogier was second fastest on Sunday and Rovanperä was third.

Tänak also took the victory in the power stage that ended the race, for which he gets five more points in his World Championship column.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville leads the World Series.