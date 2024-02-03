Rally | Kalle Rovanperä tells about his different winter – even the team manager noticed a change in the star

Jari-Matti Latvala believes that the Toyota star needed a break.

His season the two-time rally car world champion who opened in the traditional Tunturiralli Kalle Rovanperä will tour the competitions this season with careful selections.

Rovanperä announced his decision at the end of November, and he has not come to the end of the street at least until the beginning of February.

“I've been satisfied,” he said in the roar of his opening race.

The World Rally Championship opened a week earlier in Monte Carlo without the Finn defending the double championship. Rovanperä was in Monaco to present Toyota's new GR Yaris, but the weekend went smoothly.

Rovanperä said that during the opening of the World Cup, he thought surprisingly little about whether he should be doing real work instead of free time.

“I didn't stress it as much as I expected. It wasn't bad. I really enjoyed my time then.”

The downhill rally was a test race for Kalle Rovanpera to prepare for the World Rally Championship in Sweden in mid-February. He set record times in special tests one after another. See also Ukraine Liveblog: Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have started

Toyota's team manager Jari-Matti Latvala said that he met a more relaxed Rovanperä at Tunturiralli. According to Latvala, the brightest star of the event seemed “really relaxed” over the weekend.

“I think that Kalle needed such a mental break for this,” Latvala said.

“I believe that he will be really motivated to drive in races when there is more preparation time and the season is not so long.”

Latvala feels that the World Series has become difficult for modern drivers, because watching videos has taken on a much bigger role than before.

“It's really intense. With all the extra breaks, we try to get those clips in our head and run them a little like in the same internal memory, so that we can get the best performance out of it.”

“There is a certain kind of tiredness to it. It's really exhausting,” the team manager continued.

See also The Strategic Space Race to the Moon The brightest star of the hill rally, Kalle Rovanperä, at speed on the Siikakämä–Kivalo special stage.

Respite is also in place because, despite his young age, Rovanperä is already an experienced contortionist behind the wheel of a rally car.

“He started at the age of 8, started working semi-professionally at the age of 13, and probably full-time at the age of 16,” Latvala reminded.

It's a long career for the 23-year-old rally star.

“In particular, there are many years behind it. If you think about me, I have only been able to start rally driving at the age of 17”, Latvala compared.

In his opening of the season, Rovanperä said that he has not locked in the program of his competition season and estimates that it will go “a little depending on the situation”. A victory yacht in the World Rally Championship in Jyväskylä is at least part of the plans.

“Yes, I would believe so,” Rovanperä said.

Kalle Rovanperä opened his competition season in the traditional Tunturiralli.

Rovanperen in addition, another Toyota WRC team driver started in the Tunturi Rally, when Elfyn Evans arrived in Lapland to get a feel for the snow before the World Rally Championship in Sweden.

According to the Finn, Rovanperä and Evans, who took a double victory in the World Rally Championship last season, have cooperated more in the Tunturi Rally than in normal World Rally Championships.

“Let's listen to feelings and try to sort out the problems that each has,” Rovanperä said about the duo's weekend.

“Of course, in a rally, everyone is a bit on their own, even though we are teammates, but here we try to cooperate to make the games work.”