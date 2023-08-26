Rally | Kalle Rovanperä talks about his life in the middle of the competition – “Sometimes you have to take extra time”

Kalle Rovanperä talks about his life in Monaco and as world champion.

Jyväskylä

Kalle Rovanperä, 22, is living the dream of many young men. He gets to drive rally as a profession and gets a big compensation for it.

Toyota driver Rovanperä’s contract expires after the current season. It is estimated that he will earn an annual income of more than five million euros thanks to his next contract.

The defending world champion Rovanperä is also very popular in the sponsor market, so he earns not only salary income but also considerable sums from personal partners.

Currently, Rovanperä lives in Monaco, also known as a tax haven.

Mediterranean the coastal city-state is known for its wealthy residents. Finnish motor sportsmen have lived in Monaco, among others Mika Hakkinen, Tommi Mäkinen, Jari-Matti Latvala and Mika Kallio.

Rovanperä says he had a good time in Monaco.

“Monaco has treated me well. Yes, it has been nice to be there. The best part of Monaco is definitely the weather and, of course, the fact that you can find all kinds of fun things nearby,” Rovanperä said.

Known as an active drifting enthusiast and competitor, Rovanperä has also recently started playing golf. It is a sport that, according to Rovanperä, several drivers play in the World Championship.

“I have played golf myself a few times now. I went to throw those balls into the forest. It’s really fun to play on your days off. At least there’s something to do on your days off,” Rovanperä said in the summer.

from Monaco Rovanperä also says that he has made friends.

“Everything is going well,” he commented on his place of residence.

Rovanperä’s Suvi has been busy. Before the Finnish World Rally Championship in August, he competed victoriously in the Estonian World Rally Championship and the rally in the Tampere region.

“Sunny days are best in summer. However, I didn’t really get to enjoy them. If there are three weeks of rallying in a row, then that’s quite enough – let’s put it this way,” Rovanperä stated, referring to his extremely busy calendar in July and early August.

Kalle Rovanperä at speed on the gravel slopes of Central Finland.

Defensively world champion Rovanperä has great expectations from the public and the media. This was highlighted in the current season at the World Cup home rally in Jyväskylä, where the enthusiasm and interest in him was enormous.

The World Cup home rally, which was run at the beginning of August, ended in Rovanpera and the second driver From Jonne Halttus finally to a violent exit.

Rovanperä himself admits that he doesn’t really feel pressure to perform.

“I don’t know about the pressure, it’s nice to see a lot of fans at the games. Maybe it’s more about a kind of stress. I’m never alone unless I’m alone in my hotel room. As long as the competition weeks are long”, he reflects.

“Of course, the situation can be controlled. Sometimes you just have to take some kind of extra time so that I can focus on racing.”

Rovanperä has, in a way, been a rally professional since he was a child. He has conscientiously progressed towards the absolute top of the sport since his childhood. So the busy lifestyle has made Rovanperä think about his time use even more widely in his adulthood.

Information has been leaking from the young man’s close circle, according to which Rovanperä would have occasionally considered reducing the racing – in one way or another. Now, however, the goal is the second career world championship and signing a new extension contract.

In any case, there are plenty of rushes, but Rovanperä was full of praise for the atmosphere of the Finnish World Rally Championship.

“It was a great feeling, there was a lot of people and encouragement. That’s why the run out hurt so much because of the fans,” Rovanperä said.

The Rally World Series continues on the harsh gravel roads of Greece from the 7th to the 10th. September Last year, Rovanperä’s World Cup rally in Greece went wrong after he hit a tree with his Toyota.

Now Rovanperä is at the top of the World Championship points table with 25 points ahead of his teammate, the British Elfyn Evans.

From the current season, there are still a total of four World Cup races to be raced.