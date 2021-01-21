Rally | Kalle Rovanperä started the World Rally Season perfectly – Teemu Suninen drove out violently at the end of the opening clip

Rovanperä was second fastest in the opening special stage.

Rally driving The World Cup series began on the asphalt of Monte Carlo in rainy weather. Finland Kalle Rovanperä was a great success in the opening special stage of the season, as the rally promise drove second in the distance of just over 20 kilometers. Toyota driver Rovanperä missed out on the underdog Hyundai Ott from Today three seconds.

“I feel good in the car. It was a nice special test, but it was also pretty tricky to learn how the new tires work in wet conditions. In the next section, I will try to be careful but fast, ”Rovanperä, who finished fifth in Monte Carlo last season, said at the finish According to WRC.com.

The next places also went to Toyota. Elfyn Evans and the reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier lost to Rovanpera in half a second.

M-Sport Ford Teemu Suninen was at the top pace, but the Finn ‘s day was gloomy at the very end of the opening clip. Suninen crashed his car into the rampart on the left, the car spun around and drifted out of a slippery track. Suninen and map reader Mikko Markkula were not injured.

Another special stage will be run in Monte Carlo on Thursday. There are five shifts on Friday, three on Saturday and four on Sunday.