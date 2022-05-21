Rally | Kalle Rovanperä rose to the top of the World Rally Championship in Portugal

“Sounds good,” Rovanperä said in a special stage finish, according to the World Series website.

Toyota Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä rose to the top of the Portuguese World Rally Championship before Saturday’s final special stage. He threw several bottom times and eventually rose to his teammate Elfyn Evansin passed by a special 37-kilometer-long special stage 15. There were still more than three kilometers of wrinkling late.

“Sounds good,” Rovanperä said in a special stage finish, according to the World Series website.

“It was really hard to drive on hard tires because it was wet in the middle of the special stage. A trouble-free day once again, so we can be happy,” the Finnish summed up.

Evans led by 9.9 seconds ahead of the clip, but Rovanperä rocked the setup upside down and moved to the top of the race four seconds ahead of the Welshman.

“Kalle has been strong. I think this was our worst piece, and it was raining really hard while we were on the road.

Hyundain Thierry Neuville was the fastest in the 15th special stage with a difference of as much as 16.9 seconds to Rovanpera, but the Belgian is only fifth in the race. After Rovanperä and Evans Takamoto Katsuta complements Toyota’s great success and is third.

“It was really challenging. It didn’t rain at first, but then it rained a lot, and the permanent coating section was full of water. It wasn’t enjoyable at all. Then it smelled like something had melted in the car,” Katsuta repeated.

Hyundai’s Teemu Suninen, who is fighting for the victory in the WRC2 class, is in tenth place in the overall race.