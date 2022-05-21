Sunday, May 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rally | Kalle Rovanperä rose to the top of the World Rally Championship in Portugal

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“Sounds good,” Rovanperä said in a special stage finish, according to the World Series website.

Toyota Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä rose to the top of the Portuguese World Rally Championship before Saturday’s final special stage. He threw several bottom times and eventually rose to his teammate Elfyn Evansin passed by a special 37-kilometer-long special stage 15. There were still more than three kilometers of wrinkling late.

“Sounds good,” Rovanperä said in a special stage finish, according to the World Series website.

“It was really hard to drive on hard tires because it was wet in the middle of the special stage. A trouble-free day once again, so we can be happy,” the Finnish summed up.

Evans led by 9.9 seconds ahead of the clip, but Rovanperä rocked the setup upside down and moved to the top of the race four seconds ahead of the Welshman.

“Kalle has been strong. I think this was our worst piece, and it was raining really hard while we were on the road.

See also  HS Turku One and the same Volkswagen has been encountered at least ten times in the center of Turku - A midwife student who was blissfully unaware of the fate of his car was revealed in the background

Hyundain Thierry Neuville was the fastest in the 15th special stage with a difference of as much as 16.9 seconds to Rovanpera, but the Belgian is only fifth in the race. After Rovanperä and Evans Takamoto Katsuta complements Toyota’s great success and is third.

“It was really challenging. It didn’t rain at first, but then it rained a lot, and the permanent coating section was full of water. It wasn’t enjoyable at all. Then it smelled like something had melted in the car,” Katsuta repeated.

Hyundai’s Teemu Suninen, who is fighting for the victory in the WRC2 class, is in tenth place in the overall race.

#Rally #Kalle #Rovanperä #rose #top #World #Rally #Championship #Portugal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

War on Ukraine: Working together to end dependence on Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.