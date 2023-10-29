Rally | Kalle Rovanperä rejoices: “I enjoy this championship more”

Rovanperä drove second in the Central European Rally and secured the World Cup gold.

Rally secured the world championship on Sunday Kalle Rovanperä celebrates his championship. He received hugs from his parents and also had time for an interview in the goal area.

“I feel really good. This year is more important to me than last year, the competition was tougher. We did a really good job. Big thanks go to Jonne [Halttunen]who is the best karter in the world,” Rovanperä beamed in the finish interview.

Rovanperä also thanked his family, friends and the Toyota team.

“This is the best team,” Rovanperä said in his authentic rally English.

Rovanperä separately emphasized that the second championship pleases even more than the first.

“I enjoyed this more than last year’s championship.”

Rovanperä secured his second consecutive World Rally Championship by finishing second in the Central European World Rally Championship. It was enough to secure the World Championship title, while Rovanperä’s only threat to the championship Elfyn Evans had driven out yesterday. Central European World Rally Championship winner Thierry Neuville.

Last year, Rovanperä became the youngest winner of the World Rally Championship. Rovanperä is 23 years old.

There is one more competition left in the season. It is run in Japan.